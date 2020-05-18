Scottish League: Celtic crowned again a champion.

Another League European is over and not renewed. After שמגיפת הקורונה managed to “win” the football in France, Holland and Belgium – it’s the turn of League Scottish. Today (Monday) announced “SPFL”, the Football Association the Scottish, that after consultation with 12 teams the big leagues, a decision was made to finish out the season. Result: Celtic champion, heart of מידלות’Yan dropped out of the league Viceroy.

The season was decided according to the number of points in relation to the number of games according to which ones have been played until March 13th. For Celtic this is the championship, ninth in a row and the 51st in its history. After 30 cycles were in the bag. 80 points, כשריינג the Rangers second in the table, and his team of Steven Gerrard – got 67 only in one game less.

For contact Nir Biton, it’s about the championship seventh in a row since I joined the team in season 2013/14 when the brake Hatem Abd al-Hamid arrived won the title in his debut on the team. The end of the season will not affect too much about Celtic so she was voted out in the last round of the Europa League by Copenhagen. Another championship (Gettyimages)

The CEO of the Association, Neil Doncaster: “on Friday, clubs the league have expressed concerns, and because there’s no guarantee and it is not realistic to complete the season. The decision allows us now to pay a finder’s fee of 7 million pounds to help clubs to stay above water during this period. Now try and get over the football, hoping to start the next season from mid-July.”

Celtic welcomed the decision: “today we won again the championship. We dominated the league with 26 wins in 30 games. We scored 89 goals, we’ve taken only 19, we have the advantage in the table. We’re champions for a reason. We dedicate the victory to all our audience, employees, saves lives, janitors in a hospital and who protects his loved ones”. The club asked the fans not לגגו: “now the meaning is to celebrate in our homes. In the future we can celebrate in style”.