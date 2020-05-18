Falls from a ladder, and he died in Lugano, a worker varesino



(Image repertoire) – The morning’s tragic to Luganowhere a worker died in a serious accident on the job.



The accident occurred shortly after 11: 30 am on a construction site in via Camoghè. An Italian worker of 45 years, resident in the province of Vareseis precipitated from a ladder from a height of 5 meters and is finished in an excavation.



There were rescuers of the Green Cross of Lugano, but the man died shortly after due to the serious injuries.



The cantonal Police, with the support of the scientific Police and the communal Police of Lugano, switzerland, are working to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened and to understand if all the safety regulations in the yard, have been met.