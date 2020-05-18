Silence in the convent of Mevlana coronavirus | Culture-art news

Every year the Rumi’s “come again, no matter what the” call to obedience is visited by tourists from around the world in the Mevlana Museum, history, cultural and religious tourism has an important potential in terms of.

Last year, 3 million 464 thousand people with the highest number of visitors in the last 10 years who broke his own record by reaching out to the Mevlana Museum across the country, Kovid-19th off of all in the fight against the epidemic is silent due to most of the museums and historical places.

The Mevlana Museum, the Karatay Tile Museum in the city, as well as works with Çatalhöyük, Thin Minaret Museum of stone and wood, and several museums such as the Archaeological Museum there is silence in the Ethnographic Museum.

Association of Turkish travel agencies (tursab) chairman of the board of the Konya region, representing Ozdal Karahan, AA correspondent, said that the Mevlana Museum is having millions of visitors each year.

In Konya, visit Mevlana Museum most of the tourists voicing Karahan, said:

“The epidemic is due to Hazrat Mevlana Museum the Mevlana Museum is the mausoleum where closed because of our silence, including many museum there is. Probably the Ministry of culture and tourism will visit all the museums as of the date of 1 June. I hope you gradually with the arrival of domestic tourists also, our museum will liven up again. Then, we expected to come from abroad in the month of September was moving to the city and also the tourists will get to the good old days when the Mevlana Museum.”

– Fully normalization in 2021

After the outbreak of the patron, indicating that the costs might go up Karahan, “these increased costs, together with there may be some price increases in tourism. Of course because of the epidemic all over the world will be narrowing the range of 70 percent in tourism. Controlled as of the month of September and again in our country, we expect mobility to a certain extent tourism. However, in reality, completely de normalisation we think will be in the month of April for the year of 2021,” he said.

– Mevlana Museum

Karatay District of Konya Mevlana Museum in the central area, by the Seljuk Sultan Alaeddin keykubad, Rumi’s father, Bahauddin veled, was.

Rumi, “the wedding night” termed Seb-I Arus is located metfun father bahaeddin veled to life in your eyes yumunc also the place where he was buried in. His son, Sultan veled, surroundings, the shrine of the Tomb of Hazrat Pir request that he could not be made. The Tomb of Mevlana “on the top of the dome-I Hadra” (Yesil Dome) was built.

In 1926, “Konya Asar-ı Atika Museum called” the shrine and the Mevlana dervish lodge, 1954, the arrangement of the “Mevlana Museum” was opened.