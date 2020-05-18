Turkey’s young population, the population of 20 European countries passed

In Turkey with a young population approaching 13 million, the European Union (EU) member 20 surpasses the population of the country.

The European statistical office (Eurostat) and Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) according to information compiled from data, as of last year, the young population in the 15-24 age group was estimated at 12 million 955 672 thousand people. This accounted for 15.6 percent of the total population of Turkey correspond came.

With a young population, Turkey, Belgium, Greece, from Sweden to Hungary the population of the country surpasses the EU member 20.

In the month of February of this year, the EU has allocated 7 million 832 thousand young people 236 the United Kingdom, 47 percent of the total population of the Union in this group is caused to decline to 474 million 350 thousand. Has Europe’s highest rate of youth population 5. country which is the United Kingdom after the secession of the EU, which is 10.7 per cent of the young population fell 10.6 percent.

The number of both young as well as the proportion of total population situated at the top of Europe in terms of Turkey’s young population with the Republic of Cyprus in terms of the proportion of 12.8 per cent, cent 12,63 with Denmark, Ireland and the Netherlands 12,55 12,34 was followed by percent percent the. This rate 11,75 percent in France, Germany and Italy 10,37 9,75 percent in percent was calculated.

Among the EU countries with the lowest rate was 8.90 percent of the population of Bulgaria with the country at a young age. 9,07 per cent of the country with this Pull, was followed by Latvia with 9,17 percent.

Germany was the most populous country in the EU in the 15-24 age group. 610 749 thousand in this age group in Germany which has a population of 8 million, 7 million 388 thousand), France (872, 887 was followed by Italy with 5 million 386 thousand.

In the month of February of this year, 7 million 832 thousand population in this age group in the UK leaving the EU was calculated as 236.

The total population of EU 27 countries and Turkey, the rates of the young population and the younger population are as follows :