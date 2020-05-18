There is also the decision of the Central Market on the radar this week

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey will announce rate decision this week. Bloomberg HT’s survey, according to policy rate by 50 basis points is expected to be reduced.

In April, the central bank finally took the policy rate by 100 basis points to 8.75 per cent by. The recent upward inflation expectations and lowering of the center of the lira due to interest rate cuts are expected to continue. Statistical Institute, the central bank forecast in the inflation report last to the end of 2020 %7,4% had reduced.

TOBB University faculty member Assoc. Dr. Murat Breakthrough, noting that a discount could be 50 to 75 basis points, Bloomberg HT “right now, the market dynamics of central bank interest a little bit is cut. Talks and possible market Swap Swap Agreement, following the effectiveness of central bank interest rates I think is not much of a” made the assessment.

Interest rates investment policy of the sea 1-week repo lending rate to 8.75 percent from 8.25 percent to 50 percent of basis points of discount they expect to withdraw from CBT in terms of the interest of the Turkish lira continue the series of negative developments in the recent period does not constitute an obstacle to the discount stated.

“YOU MAY GET DISCOUNT BY 75-100 BASIS POINTS”

Business investment and inflation expectations down the appreciation of the Turkish lira, the central bank’s withdrawal has created a favorable environment for you to continue with rate cuts, a lower probability of 75-100 basis points interest that has been reported.

They expect TD Securities to lower interest rates by 100 basis points, this Montana discount price value in the first place if it resulted in the loss of short-term would be stated. TL stressed that talks would be more decisive institution in the movement swap.

Tatha Ghose, senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank, if you expect a discount of 50 basis points from the center of Bloomberg HT, the estimates of the end of the year interest % of 7.25, he said.