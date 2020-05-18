The developer of, is entering the new decade with a new name, or if not new at least revised. The company is now known asand it also has a new logo.

Inspired by the expansion of the developer in most offices around the world, the new name of Mojang Studios now represents its magnitude and the way in which it has expanded well beyond a small team that only works on Minecraft.

The new logo was presented in a trailer, visible below.

Speaking of new content, the developer has several projects in the pipeline. In addition to Minecraft, and the game spin-off Minecraft Dungeons, Mojang Studios is also creating a film, experimenting with new game ideas and producing a live show. Of course, none of this is interrupting his ongoing work updating Minecraft with new features and content.

More recently, we have seen how the popular game using the technology of ray tracing, a technology that makes it absolutely wonderful. In the meantime, Minecraft Dungeons will be released on may 26 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PC.

What do you think?

Source: Gamespot.