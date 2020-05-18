Coronavirus: positive data from the tests on the vaccine in the United States

Chronicle Coronavirus, the first tests of the vaccine Italian: “The antibodies block the virus,”

The american society of Modern biotechnology announced that the first results of its experimentation on the potential vaccine for the coronavirus have been “positive”. The ‘Phase 1’ clinical trials – do you know from hq – has shown that people who have submitted to testing have developed antibodies in a manner similar to patients Covid-19 who are cured.The levels of antibodies detected in the first eight persons who have been subjected to clinical trials with the mRNA-1273, explains the Modern society that has its headquarters in Massachusetts, are equal to or higher than those encountered in the patients healed from Covid-19. In addition, the potential vaccine would have so far proved to be “a safe and well-tolerated”, not presenting the severe side effects.

Modern, working with the national Institute of allergies and infectious diseases, led by virologist Anthony Fauciit will launch now ‘phase 2’ of the trial and hopes to start with the ‘stage 3’ in the month of July.The experimental medication is an immunization based on Rna, which aims to stabilize a protein, called spike, that is located in the Covid-19. The goal is to create a defense mechanism for the body. But it will still take time to verify these results and now have been verified only on a small sample of people.

Meanwhile, all over the world deciend research centers working to find a shield against the virus. According to Nature magazine, there are at least 70 groups d work. At least five of the most important. Among these, the study by the University of Oxford and Imperial College London the man (in collaboration with the company of Pomezia Advent-Irbm). The team of researchers points to be able to use the vaccine immediately after the summer and is not except that the immunization will be ready in September. The name of the “candidate vaccine” is ChAdOx1 nCoV-19: using an “adenovirus“as a carrier for more efficient transport of the genetic sequences necessary to human cells for the synthesis of viral antigen.