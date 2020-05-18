Step 2: Zaia, I authorized all – the Last Hour

(ANSA) – VENICE, 18 MAY – “In fact, I authorized everything.”
So says the president of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, the
the ordinance entered into force today after the last Decree to which
will follow, he announced, a circular relating to the service of the
buffet in the hotels and on the open-air markets. “We are also
working on a series of activities, which we expect to be ready
in the week – he added -, to give the go-ahead for the 25
may or a maximum of 1 of June,” for summer camps of children
and the world of amusement parks”.
