Step 2: Zaia, I authorized all – the Last Hour

(ANSA) – VENICE, 18 MAY – “In fact, I authorized everything.”



So says the president of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, the

the ordinance entered into force today after the last Decree to which

will follow, he announced, a circular relating to the service of the

buffet in the hotels and on the open-air markets. “We are also

working on a series of activities, which we expect to be ready

in the week – he added -, to give the go-ahead for the 25

may or a maximum of 1 of June,” for summer camps of children

and the world of amusement parks”.