The month of Ramadan is the best time to detox the liver

Pointing out that fasting in Ramadan is beneficial for health of the liver, Prof. honor of the Leaf, when you are careful about the food we eat Iftar and sahur, fasting had positive effects on the body noted. Prof. Dr. Leaf, indicating that some reaction in our body during fasting while fasting evolved “brain and other organs meet the energy needs of more carbohydrates in order to glycogen stored in the liver back into glucose which is the form turns more after iftar in the form of glycogen stored in the liver back to glucose. On the one hand, it is also used for energy by burning the fats stored in the body. Fuel source is carbohydrates in the morning while fasting, while anyone with the correct oil stand out is seen as a source of fuel. Adipose tissue of free fatty acids from entering the blood stream in the liver this Ketone and lipolysis i.e. as energy transformation takes place,” he said. CELLS ARE REPAIRED, DECREASES INSULIN RESISTANCE Dr. Leaf, sleep and weight changes also occurred during Ramadan, noting that he continued:

PAY ATTENTION TO YOUR METABOLIC RATE “Circadian rhythm of sleep in the month of Ramadan when we say tuned to the changes of cortisol, insulin, leptin, hormones such as growth hormone keeps pace with the rhythms of this change. Weight changes are often observed during the month of Ramadan. 1-2 pounds weight increase or reduction, which may be in the form of Iftar and sahur to make these changes depends on how you eat. This month we are feeding during Ramadan, if appropriate, lose weight, reduce cholesterol and our liver is our detox, we can turn it into an opportunity to provide. Increasingly popular in recent years, which is the most important proof of this ‘intermittent fasting’ called 16 hour fasting and 8 hours postprandial diet. The advantages of this diet are obtained; helps cell repair during fasting, blood insulin levels, and insulin resistance decreases, and allows you to lose weight, inflammation in the body and reduces oxidative stress, reduces total and LDL cholesterol.” Touching on the importance of nutrition and exercise rate of metabolism, according to Dr. Leaf, “how many calories of food intake is that the body’s energy balance, resting metabolic rate and physical activity determines what we do in the period. Resting metabolic rate, maintain body temperature, repair internal organs, heart function support, maintain and Ionic exchanges between the cells to support respiration is the amount of energy spent during the rest of our body. This is what most people, constitute approximately two thirds of total energy expenditure. Metabolic rate age, gender, body weight, hormones, pregnancy varies according to the process of. Hence since we can’t impact our metabolic rate, how much calories we’re feeding, and how much physical activity is decisive we gain and lose weight to we’ve done,” he said.

HALF OF YOUR PLATE SHOULD GENERATE CARBOHYDRATES Dr. Leaf, a detox fasting during Ramadan, you need to have the opportunity to become the order of nutrition, “Nutrition models to the inevitable changes in circadian rhythms, hormonal fluctuations, and general life style due to physiological changes in planning the daily Iftar and sahur, fasting becomes an important component. In the month of Ramadan meals, especially carbohydrates and fats we should pay attention to. 40 or 50 percent of calories should be from carbohydrates. Carbohydrates with a low glycemic index should be the kind that contains high fiber, protein, 20-30 percent of calories and oily red meat must be poor to create. Other white meats and beans for protein source would be more appropriate. Let’s blow energy to be taken with foods. Iftar 40-50 percent 10-20 percent to be 30 to 40 percent during the meal and with snacks Dec make an arrangement. We must protect our kidneys, drinking plenty of water during this period,” the assessment found. HAS A POSITIVE EFFECT ON THE PSYCHOLOGY In our study, we compared 2 groups of fasting and fatty liver Prof. Dr. leaf, indicating that the repellent at the same time, the results of the assessment found the following: