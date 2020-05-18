Corona Critical last minute the summit began: description The Flash from the leaders

Under the umbrella of the United Nations, the World Health Organization’s annual World Health asemble who used to work virtually in the internet environment today it’s happening… the leaders of the world many leaders also made statements to the corona virus, the method of video conferencing Gurney.

Cinping si Chinese President’s opening speech at the event, the leaders did a review of the situation by taking one word after another.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, “alone can beat this virus, we must unite,” he said. Merkel, “international cooperation we should defeat this disease. Hundreds of thousands of people got sick and that is a global crisis and no country spared from this epidemic will not be. No country alone cannot solve this problem. We must act together,” he said.

French President Macron: “if a Covid-19 vaccine if we find we need this globally and we need to give everyone the opportunity to open to the public. It shouldn’t be something that can be purchased and sold on human health. Covid-19 against the World Health Organization we have a strong need, the DSO member countries, we are creating this institution,” he said.

Cinping Si Chinese President in his speech, Covid-19-announced their support for the decision of a related investigation. Cinping SI, while emphasizing that such an investigation should be made after the end of the outbreak in China in the fight against the virus and the virus being transparent in the process of many countries and organizations to support, he said.