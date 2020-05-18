Last minute | operated Abdurrahim Albayrak Mustafa Cengiz to comment from

Galatasaray Chairman Mustafa Cengiz was taken in surgery this morning because of stomach bleeding. Galatasaray also on the subject “our president, Mr. Mustafa Cengiz was taken for surgery this morning and the operation is still continuing. If necessary you will receive notification about the health status of our President General. We wish him a speedy recovery our best forwards.” made a description of

The second president Abdurrahim Albayrak, Mustafa Cengiz explained that came out of surgery. Albayrak, “dear brother, I thank Bugra let alone very much. You, sir, may Almighty God bless you.” shared in the form of made.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT CAME FROM THE CLUBS

The club in yellow and red About Health Direct, our president, Mr. Mustafa Cengiz, which is a part of the treatment process previously planned, and stomach surgery Prof., Dr., Mr., let alone by Buğra was carried out successfully. Our president’s overall health is good, follow-up and treatment continues. We wish a speedy recovery our best forwards himself again. The consideration of public opinion.” he explained.

COACH ALI ON THE FIRST VISIT

class=’cf’>Fenerbahçe club president Ali Cengiz was hospitalized having learned that when coach hears about himself was among the first visitors said.

MUSTAFA CENGIZ MESSAGES TO GET PAST

Basaksehir Besiktas and the Union of clubs foundation clubs received emergency surgery of Galatasaray Sports Club chairman Mustafa Cengiz for “Get Well Soon” has released a message.

Clubs Association Foundation’s social media account and released from the post, “Galatasaray Sports Club president Mr. Mustafa Cengiz sends our wishes to get past, we wish a speedy recovery” expressions were used

A statement from Besiktas club’s Twitter account, “Galatasaray Sports Club chairman Mustafa Cengiz was taken to surgery that we have learnt. Mustafa Cengiz will wish to recuperate as soon as possible, convey our wishes to get past Galatasaray Sports Club to the community.” ” as it were.

Share in social media Başakşehir made from the account of the club, “the Galatasaray Sports Club president Mr. Mustafa Cengiz sends out, as soon as get past our wishes we hope will recuperate,” the statement said.

