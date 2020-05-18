Galaxy Watch Active to 142€ on Amazon: never so convenient!

Vezio Ceniccola

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active cuts its price thanks to the new offer Amazon starring the version from 40 mm coloring Rose Gold, available today only 142€ to effect a net lowering of the price of the price list. The product is sold and shipped directly by Amazon.

This particular smartwatch by Samsung is certainly one of the best on the square at the moment, thanks to its minimal shapes and elegant, but also to the system Tizen developed by the Korean company, that offers different features for a smart and dedicated to the fitness.

The aluminium body is lightweight, weighs only 25 grams, and features a circular display to colors on the front of it. Is durable and waterproof with certification IP68. Supports the tracking of the heartbeat, integrates the GPS and monitors the stress 24 hours on 24. The battery lasts about 45 hourswith support of fast charging, and wireless.

For more information on this model, you can find at the bottom of the link the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. The offer for the model sold and shipped by Amazon is the limited time, so you should exploit it as soon as possible.

Update18-05-2020 11:15

The promotion for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is available again on Amazon at a price even lower.

All the products described may be subject to variations of price and availability over time, therefore we always recommend that you check these parameters prior to the purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

  • CPU
    dual 1.5 GHz
  • Display
    1,1″ 360×360 px
  • RAM
    0.768 GB
  • Battery
    230 mAh





