Coronavirus Puglia, enters in vivo experimentation immunotherapy with plasma: summoned the first 9 suitable donor

The first 9 donors results suitable for screening were summoned today by the transfusion center of the general hospital of Bari for the withdrawal/donation of plasma in apheresis. The Region of Puglia comes alive in the experimentation of passive immunotherapy with plasma collected from patients recovered from infection Covid-19. He informs the president of the Region of Puglia, Michele Emiliano. “Thank you – continues in the Emilia – all those who, defeated the virus, with generosity, are making donations in order to enable our doctors to offer hope to those who are still sick and looking to make steps forward towards a cure”.

The screening on the top 14 candidate donors from which the results of the first 9 suitable subjects, has been completed by the laboratory of microbiology of the university hospital of Padua, for the determination of the title of neutralizing antibodies anti-SARS-CoV-2 on the blood samples, that is, the verification of the amount of antibodies developed in patients healed.

Now the activity will continue in two directions. “We will proceed to the inactivation of the viral plasma of a suitable donor and to the subsequent freezing and storage at -40 degrees, before the use of plasma infusion to patients with forms of moderate/severe Covid-19 hospitals of the region. We are continuing the task of screening to get to 70-90 donors that we have indicated to complete the study. At the end of the week we will assess the suitability of the 16 donors have selected in the past few days, and we will continue with the collection of the plasma,” explains dr. Angelo Ostuni, director of the operating Unit of Transfusion Medicine of the Policlinico of Bari and the Regional Centre Blood.

Experimentation in Puglia was in fact possible, thanks to the approval by the ethics committee of the Policlinico of Bari of the study-interventional study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of passive immunotherapy with plasma collected from patients recovered from infection COVID-19“A multidisciplinary studio, working with many professionals, and most hospitals, which sees the Policlinico di Bari in the first line in the search of the best therapies for patients affected by Covid19”, concludes the general director of the Policlinico John Best.