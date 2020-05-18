In Spain as in Italy the right and the left do not care about the health of the public

The ultra-right creates chaos with the intent of destabilizing the government of Psoe-we can and announces protests regardless of the consequences and of the tens of thousands of deaths from Covid-19

The prohibition on demonstrations imposed on Vox who wants to go down the street and in the provincial of the Spanish province of Castilla y León, taken because of the risk for public health, criticised by Santiago Abascal, chairman of the party of ultra-right, which has also accused the Pp of the autonomous community to “collaborate with the censorship of the government socialcomunista”. An event can be a source of propagation of the virus, is what they said Vox and PP the past, march 8, feminist, when, in Spain, the deaths Covid-19 were 17 and infected with 600, but today, for the right is not so the weed down in the square, even if over 27 thousand deaths and 230 thousand cases. Then, inspired by the marches against the management of the health crisis on the part of the progressive government.

Restless behaviour of these rights of the european pandemic, which shakes the entire continent. Wherever tend to cause chaos wherever they govern, such as in Hungary where they have been curtailed, parliament, and where they are in the opposition, as in Spain and in Italy (where the League and Brothers of Italy want to go down the street and on the 2nd of June). A choice that aims only to draw a useful election from the health crisis we are experiencing now and from the crisis far more heavy and complex, which is expected with the shooting, in the phase of living with the virus in waiting – who knows if and when – of a vaccine.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the rights the Spanish have ridden this choice with the objective of putting in crisis, the government Sánchez, from the self-criticism on the disastrous state in which their governments have left the public health of the Country, and in particular that of the community of Madrid, always under their administration. You are vergognati to make an instrumental use of the deaths occurred in homes for elderly people, about 20 thousand deaths so far established, and that the fate of so many people was not the consequence of the real the open highway to the virus from cuts to the social state, took the right and the left, and covered by the most conservative faction of the Psoe.

It is not only a tactic for parliamentary where you raise the tone in order to cover their negligence, and, above all, the vacuum of ideas that characterizes them, one put in place in these months is a strategic plan of destabilisation. If before it pointed to the chaos of the shaking, the question of catalonia and the unilateral declaration of independence, now we are looking to put in crisis the coalition government and the alliance between the socialists and we can, opposing the community of Madrid to the decisions taken by the national government on the coronavirus. To guide this community today is Isabel Ayuso of the Pp, the faithful of the ex-president Aznar. Was she positive for the virus mal governs the region and the capital, and from the confinement in the luxury suite of a big hotel, right in the centre of the city, close to the royal Theatre, generously made available by an entrepreneur in the odor of corruption.

There it is made to install all the necessary technology to be able to connect during his isolation, he moved his office, including a portrait of her greets the king felipe VI, and which appears as the background in his interventions in the videoconference. Has transformed the closing of the hospital Ifema in an event, with distribution to the children of pizza, pasta sponsored by Coca-Cola, without complying with any of the security measures laid down by the quarantine, with participants crammed together without a mask and with an indiscriminate use of every microphone available to request the full reopening of the community of Madrid. While in the city it records the collapse of public health with a record of infections and deaths, the collapse denounced by doctors and nurses forced to manage on a daily basis the beds of intensive care is absolutely insufficient.

There is a real instrumental use of autonomous communities governed by the right and the left. By day some hundreds of the residents of the Salamanca district, the one with the highest income in the capital, the neighborhood of the rich and of the right hand of nostalgia, and every night repeat a cacerolada, first with pots and pans and spoons from their balconies, then out in the street to protest against the lockdown, which is “reducing the burden”. Great waving of national flags, requests for resignation, screams against the socialists and communists who are leading the Country to the destruction of the economic, without respecting any rule of distancing the physical, but claiming the protection of the material of the class, their ability to continue to exploit and consume.

“It is a citizens movement independent, not affiliated with any political party, for the defence of freedom and the end of the destruction economic of Spain. our ideology is Freedom and Prosperity”, all written in capital letters on the web page that is specially created in a hurry in the movement which is called Resistencia Democrática.

Affects the willingness with which the national police has tolerated the non-compliance with rules of the state of the alarm, as well as the silence in front of the slogans shouted out, “give us the dynamite!”. But Sanchez wants to ask for a new extension of state of alarm, this time of a month, moving the end of the confinement at the end of June, a further challenge to the right to bring to the vote of parliament, and the outcome is not taken for granted.

