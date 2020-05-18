And the debt of the Turkish textiles is the third highest risk of default after Venezuela and Argentina

Turkey is increasingly in trouble. Notwithstanding, domestic banks have supported the exchange rate by selling assets in foreign currencies for us $ 30 billion this year, the Turkish lira has arrived to lose another 15% against the greenback and currently stands at a ratio close to 7, having fallen below this threshold only for the intervention of the central bank. The foreign exchange reserves are drying up at a pace of concern. Their gross value was estimated at 59 billion at the end of march, down from 76 the previous month. The net fell to 14 billion in four months, touching a 26-billion. Too few for an economy, which is exposed with the foreign debt positions in the currency to 168 billion dollars within a year, half of which is due within August.

Falling inflation also in April, but Turkey remains off-limits to the bond

In short, there are too few dollars in cash to pay the foreign debts of the state, families and businesses, so much so that Ankara is desperately trying to get agreements foreign exchange through swap transactions with at least the United Kingdom and Japan, having not been included in the list of the Federal Reserve, as it was considered a counterparty is not credible in the America. You risk a second storm of currency in two years, too much for the while firmly in power, president Erdogan, whose popularity seems to be waning.

The international economic crisis has worsened the current-account balance in march, a negative result of $ 4.9 billion, more than four times more of the -1,15 billion recorded in February. The collapse in tourist numbers without the Turkey dollars valuable input and that are more than offsetting the savings due to the collapse of oil prices.

There would be to trigger an alert on government bonds denominated in foreign currencies, but the light on the markets does not seem to be at all turned on. And to say that the “credit default swaps, 5-year marker for Ankara sovereign risk of default higher now at 10%, the highest in years, the third highest in the world after Venezuela (already failed) and Argentina, the latter next to the third default of the year two thousand.

The Bond in dollars overestimated?

Today, the bond to 5 years in dollars with a maturity in February 2025 and coupon 7,375% (ISIN: US900123AW05) offers a return of 7,05%, having lost about 10.5% from the beginning of February, i.e. before the spread of the pandemic. Then, the same title was 4,23%. Considering that in the meantime the bond in Turkish lira, which rose from a yield of 10,17% of one of 11,86%, we notice that the spread is dropped from 594 to 481 basis points. As to say that the market sees relatively less risky securities in the domestic currency than in foreign currency.

However, the ten-year tells another. The bond with a maturity of January 2030 and a coupon 11,875% (ISIN: US900123AL40) makes today 7.30%, much more of a 4.65% at the start of February, compared to when it has lost about 15.6%. Growth In net yields, too, the sovereigns in lire, however, passed by the 10,14% to 13,10%. Therefore, in this case the spread has widened from 549 to 580 basis points, indicating that the market expects a premium to the greater risk for bonds in local currency, received a little more risky than those issued in u.s. currency. Yet, to be honest, Ankara does not have a problem of public debt in itself, just above 30% of gdp, because of excessive exposure in foreign currencies.

The risk premium should tighten, as in the case of a five-year term, instead of expanding, having become relatively more risky than the debt in dollars. If this is not happening for the emissions to the most long-lasting it will be because the market faces critical issues mostly short-term, related to the difficult international situation of this stage. But escapes, such as the balance of trade Turkish is chronically passive, a sign of low competitiveness of local enterprises, for which the imports are possible only thanks to the inflows of capital, and also by the negative balances.

And this, in conjunction with – indeed, mostly in consequence of – a monetary policy that is dysfunctional, crisis is developing in the exchange rate, to curb what the central bank is draining the reserves, threatening the payments of foreign debts. But also in the event that allow the lira to depreciate of all, these would be at risk from the explosion of their impact on public accounts.The trinity is impossible of Turkey bearish signal for bonds in foreign currency

[email protected]