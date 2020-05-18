Coronavirus, Confcommercio Mobility called for incentives stroardinari

A crisis worse than that of 2007-2009, with a decrease in enrollments estimated 45% (from the 1.9 million cars registered in the 2019 a forecast of 1.050.000 unit) and incalculable risks for companies in the automotive industry: are the effects of coronavirus that pushed Confcommercio Mobility, the federation of the sector formed by Federmotorizzazione, Assocamp and Aipark, to write to the deputy minister of the Economy Antonio Misiani, asking for “incentives extraordinary” to give oxygen to the market of two and four wheels. Various proposals, including a bonus trade-in, the stop to the superbollo and the full deductibility of Vat for companies.

A sector on its knees. According to Simonpaolo Buongiardino, president of the federation, which represents retailers of cars and motorcycles, new and used, dealers of spare parts for cars and motorcycles, sellers of motorhomes and accessories, the large parking garages and automated garages (around 125 thousand companies, with more than 450 thousand direct staff to a turnover of 100 billion euros and nearly 6% of the Italian Gdp), from the re-opening of the may 3, were recorded only “car sales low price, purchases to need to avoid the use of public transport”: a turnover, as welcome, however, that “there is not enough” for recovery and “chokes the margins of sales”.

The proposals. For these reasons, Confcommercio Mobility suggests that the government Count is a reflection on the possible measures to be taken, in favour of individuals and not only that: in particular, Buonagiardino suggests the introduction of a bonus to purchase new cars (not only electrical, penalized for autonomy and infrastructure), to articulate as a bonus scrapping until August”: you should be a bonus equal to 20% of the purchase price for the cars cheaper by up to 10% for the top end of the market, from modular, if necessary, until the end of the year. The other proposals relate to the final elimination of the superbollo, “tax unjust and not sustainable”, the more flat rate of Ipt at the lowest levels on all the Italian territory and the Vat deductibility at 100% for the utilities business (against the current 40%), so as to align the scheme to the european Countries of reference. Without the support of the government, stresses Confcommercio Mobility, you risk the whole survival of the sector”, with irreversible consequences for a share outstanding employment.