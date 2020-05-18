TIM cools the catalog offerings for existing customers with extra options and personalized services

Giovanni Bortolan

Also for this month of may, the operator TIM has reserved some offers that are exclusive to its customersthat include options and additional personalized services, available to the more on-site in the point of sale. Let’s make this a quick sorting.

We start from the internet traffic, which can be increased up to 50 GB with options

OFFERS WITH EXPIRATION 50 Giga White : 50 GB of the data traffic to 1,99€ per month for 3 months 50 Giga Green : 50 GB of the data traffic to 2,99€ per month for 3 months 50 Giga Black : 50 GB of the data traffic to 1,99€ per month for 12 months Promo 50 Giga x3 : 50 GB of data traffic free for 3 months Promo 50 Giga x12 : 50 GB of data traffic free for 12 months 5 Giga x Te : 5 GB of data traffic for two weeks 4,99€ one-off

OFFERS WITHOUT EXPIRATION Supergiga 20 : 20 Giga to the cost of 9,99€ per month Supergiga 30 Extra : 30 Gig extra for 20 of Supergiga 20 to the cost of 3€ per month Supergiga 50 : 50 Gigs at a cost of 13,99€ per month



This month, in addition there are additional options that relate solely to calls and SMS, including TIM Without Limits Medium to have free calls for 12 months 3€ monthly. Returning finally to the proposals relating to the Internet, the operator continues to provide some options Safe Web for secure browsing, and the Parental Control:

TIM Safe Web-xTe : first month free, then 1,99€ per month . On request it is possible to turn off auto-renewal, taking advantage in this way, only 30 days are free.

: first month free, then . On request it is possible to turn off auto-renewal, taking advantage in this way, only 30 days are free. Promo TIM Safe Web-xTe: the same offer can occasionally arise in the offer to 0,99€ per month.

Source: MondoMobileWeb