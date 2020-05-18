scam by 90 thousand euro

Blind for the Inps but which is capable of driving a car, so she has renewed two times with the driving license. The Financiers of the Provincial Command of the Vicenza have done the budget sequestration for equivalent goods up to the amount of 87.583,90 euro, in respect of a sudanese resident in Schio, today the suspect in the contest with the wife of ghana for aggravated fraud to the detriment of the State for the purpose of obtaining public funds. As A result of activities of the risk analysis conducted by the Core Special Public Expenditure Repression of Frauds of the Body, the sudanese was found to be beneficiary, since December 2013, invalidity pension as well as a special bonus accompanying the quality of ” blind absolute.” The investigation, launched in 2019 by the Fiamme Gialle of the neighboring cities of Schio, instead, they have allowed us to discover how the same was to all effects and purposes blind, and participates in the daily activities totally incompatible with the pathology found.

Coronavirus Veneto, false, blind “absolute” surprised in the street with the dog: seized 350,000 euros

Specifically, the outcome of stalking and shadowing and run for months, and the acquisition of the filming of video surveillance, the suspect was caught driving the car of his property, as well as a walk near her home, without any assistance, and go to the Atm to withdraw the bonus. He has even renewed for two times the driving license, in 2014 and 2017, despite the recognised status of the ” blind absolute.” Also, it had been ascertained as the beneficiary of the indemnity was usually jogging, as well as perform occasionally, small building works, although formally unemployed. The man was then reported to the public Prosecutor of Vicenza, for the crime of aggravated fraud to the detriment of the State for the purpose of obtaining public funds. When it was necessary to go to the bank for the execution of documents related to the current account, the man was accompanied by the spouse, nationality of ghana, who pretended to assist him in walking. For this reason, the Judicial Authorities have decided to enroll on the register of suspects in competition with the husband.

The Gip at the Court of Vicenza, following the request of the public prosecutor, the owner of the investigations and the sharing of hypothesis investigation of the Fiamme Gialle, has therefore issued a decree of preventative seizure for the equivalent of up to the amount of 87.583,90 euros equal to the total disability pensions, as well as a special bonus accompanying improperly received, since December 2013 to today. Were subjected to a real bond car is the property of the accused, 1 current account, 2 credit cards and 1 storage savings. The suspect, already in place procedure for the recognition of the status of a “blind” absolute, seemed to be affection, to that of an ophthalmologist who had performed the examination, from the so-called “syndrome of compensation” as you refused to cooperate, closing the eyes or tilting her eyes upwards, hiding them behind the upper eyelid, and claiming that the light that does cause pain. The lack of cooperation of the patient, in other words, has not allowed the exact quantification of the vision and visual field, the basic parameters for the recognition of the status of the “blind absolute”, and that they would be allowed to frustrate the fraudulent intention of the accused. The outcome of the administrative procedure, the status in the word, in the absence of tests of objective that could affect the outcome, has therefore been recognised on the basis of the fact that the patient was suffering from glaucoma scanned eye. Instead, the suspect-twice (2014 and 2017),has been shown to possess the parameter of vision to receive the renewal of the licence, i.e. the vision of not less than 10/10 overall, with not less than 2/10 of the eye that sees less, the requirements evidently incompatible with the presumed condition of absolute blindness. The circumstances described have been communicated to Inps of Italy, which has initiated the procedure of suspension of the disbursement of the benefit and welfare of the restitution of the unduly perceived.



