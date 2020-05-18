Gaziantep police measures theatrical coronavirus overview

County Police Department community policing Branch of the Directorate (TDP) teams, working in partnership with the local lingo uses more Good theater artist Orhan Gaziantep has been implemented.In this context, measures to publicize it to more people in the city who want coronavirus teams, the work of the theatre has moved to the stage.First, citizens fail to comply with curfew restrictions that the criminal process of the subject area with good police sketch artist slaughtered in front of the camera passed. Teams speaking mainly dialect in the movie, The City produced video about the Prohibition of cooking in the oven.Videos that are shared on social media, citizens in the city entertaining moments lived.On the other hand, Gaziantep Provincial Security Directorate of the remaining 2-day curfew and for the duration of the restriction is reported instead of working 5 3 409 thousand people administrative processing.