Turkey’s first online astronomy activity astronomy Corona’ resulted in

The International Astronomical Union, “and collate with the art of astronomy with the slogan” leading the way, astronomy is a science and art are brought together Turkey’s first international online competition organized.

Turkey is contributing to the promotion of the competition around the world of astronomy and space science communities, as well as Turkey, the USA, Germany, Argentina, France, India, Great Britain, Iran, Spain, Kosovo, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Syria, Chile, and the citizens of 16 countries participated with a total of 125 works, such as Turkmenistan.

Joseph Shields Mirka from Turkey, from Iran in the Category Arts Classical Hemad Javadzadeh, was awarded with the first prize in the category of design Turkey Ugur aybat original material. Independently from all categories, Special Jury Award ‘Best of the cosmic Artist’ in the category of hand-cut paper collage work with Mehmet Seymenoglu was awarded the prize.