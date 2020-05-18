Coronavirus: the Abruzzo region, data updated to may 18. Cases positive 3193

(REGFLASH) Pescara, 18 may. – In Abruzzo, from the beginning of the emergency, were recorded 3193 positive cases to the Covid 19, diagnosed by the tests performed in the reference laboratory regional of Pescara, by the Istituto Zooprofilattico of Teramo, from the University of Chieti and by the laboratory of the hospital of l’aquila.

Compared to yesterday, there is an increase of 7 new cases out of a total of 1260 swabs analyzed 7 (0.5 percent positive on the total). In the day yesterday (may 17) the positive were 8 on 1332 swabs analyzed (0.6 percent).

191 patients (-2 from yesterday) are hospitalized in treatment intensive care (18 in the province of l’aquila, 79, in the province of Chieti, 81 in the province of Pescara and 13 in the province of Teramo), 6 (unchanged from yesterday) in the intensive therapy unit (1 in the province of l’aquila, 1 in the province of Chieti, 2 in the province of Pescara, and 2 in the province of Teramo), while the other 1216 (-7 compared to yesterday) are in isolation at home with active surveillance by the health authority (19 in the province of l’aquila, 452 in the province of Chieti, 647 in the province of Pescara and 98 in the province of Teramo).

In the number of positive cases are also included 388 patients who died (+3 than yesterday)the new deaths (some of which occurred in the last few days, but the positivity for the virus has arrived in the last 24 hours) regarding a 88enne of Pescara, a 78-year-old of Pratola Peligna and a 70-year Montesilvano (it will be in any case to the Superior Institute of health attributed the deaths to the Coronavirus, as it is the people who may have been affected by previous pathologies); 1392 discharged/healed (+13 compared to yesterday, of which 228 from the symptomatic clinical manifestations associated with the Covid 19, became asymptomatic, and 1164 that they have solved the symptoms of the infection and were negative in two consecutive tests).

The currently positive in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the total of the positive, the number of discharged/healed and deceased) are 1413, with a decrease of 9 units as compared to yesterday.

From the beginning of the emergency Coronavirus, were performed a total of 57897 testwhich 51690 are a negative results.

The difference between the number of tests performed and the outcomes, is linked to the fact that multiple tests are performed on the same patient. In total it is considered also the number of examinations taken care of, and still in progress.

Of the total of the positive cases, 246 refer to the Asl Avezzano-Sulmona-L’aquila, 811 to Asl Lanciano-Vasto-Chieti, 1487 to the Asl of Pescara, and 649 at the Asl of Teramo.

The 7 cases of today refer 0 to the Asl Avezzano-Sulmona-L’aquila, 6 to Asl Lanciano-Vasto-Chieti, 0 to the Asl of Pescara and 1 to the Asl of Teramo.

The data regards the taking in charge of patients and does not necessarily coincide with their residence, as there are patients who are resident in the province who are in care in a different Asl of the province. Also, for medical reasons, there are patients that are being transferred from one hospital to another, even in the principals of Asl different.

