OnePlus 8 Pro can see through the plastic (and not only) (updated with video)

In fact, it can also tell you what is metal and what is not!

If there is something that companies are doing so very cheeky in the last few years is to add sensors photo additional to their smartphone to increase the total number of cameras available on the data sheet. OnePlus has never abused this practice, but we can not say that it is always kept away. This year, the OnePlus 8 Pro included a sensor color filter. In fact, this latter allows to create pictures from the unusual color thanks to the color filter on it. In our review we talked about particularly well: it is a effect cutebut hardly justifies the presence (and the cost) of a camera.

Today, however, we have discovered thanks to some reports that the camera seems in some way to take advantage of the infrared for being able to see “through” the plastic. Just activate the mode color filter and point the camera towards your remote to find out that it is possible to see the inside. We are prepared to take the hypothesis of the infrared because the plastic through which you can see is the same, through which pass infrared, remote control, boxes, TV’s or surveillance cameras.

Below you will find a number of examples of photos taken with classic camera, and then with the color filter. Incredible no?

If this feature can be a bit silly and not really useful, we have, however, found another more useful. The camera shows in coloring gold metalswhile the original color (or hue) of the plastic. In this way it is possible, for example, notice the metal flap of the NVIDIA Shield to the next photo, what is that to the naked eye it was not possible to find.

What do you think of this discovery? Hardly you will purchase a smartphone from almost 1000€ for a camera that can see through the plastic, but in the end we find that this use is more useful (and usable as marketing?) compared to the simple effect of color bizarre. Let us know in the comments if you have made other tests, and if you make some shots particular.

