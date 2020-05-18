“The Liguria region has signed an agreement with Carige to speed up the payment of extraordinary unemployment and to remedy so as to delay the sending of the questions. But as far as we know the agreement was made only for account holders of Carige”.





He said the parent company of “Italy Viva” in the Region Juri Michelucci, who added: “If it were confirmed, the situation would be incredible since not everyone can take advantage of the agreement as it does not account holders”.

“What kind of agreement did the junta Toti? He wanted to recover the delay com has posted the questions for the house in derogation of Rome, with an agreement only with a credit institution? The citizens, after waiting months to get their resources now must open an account at Carige?”.

“Even if it is on account of the temporary zero-cost, this forces many workers to further practices and bureaucracy. This may be a hoax, besides the damage. I think it should be that the junta Toti works for a general agreement with all the lenders and not with one only. The delays on this practice committed by the junta, may not weigh on citizens,” concluded the representative of “Italy Viva”.