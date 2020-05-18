Last minute: Bolu, unmasked and banned from taking to the streets in Papua New Guinea!

Public public health across the city Bolu Street unmasked out by the decision of the assembly is banned.

The Provincial Public Health Assembly, under the chairmanship of the governor Ahmet Ümit assembled. Abant Bolu governorship in the meeting hall with videoconferencing meeting, decisions were taken new measures for corona virus. Bolu governor said in a statement announced that are banned in out of the street, unmasked.

In a statement, “Controlled as part of the process of social life, in towns and cities, of all our citizens in all the areas where were to be found in the residence in accordance with standards to wear a mask covering the mouth and nose in the same manner obeying the rules of social distance to move the specified places, without creating crowded environments, security forces, police and other audit teams in the effective oversight of the application by rules, it was decided to have legal action against those who do not comply with” the statement said.

GÜMÜŞHANE

Gumushane governor’s office a written statement from across the province from today on the street that has been made mandatory, it was stated that a Face Mask be worn. In a statement, “Mask, as recommended by health authorities should be used. The police, the gendarmerie and police teams, Information and control activities will continue. County Public Health to those who act contrary to the decisions of the board will be sanctioned in accordance with applicable law.” the statement said.