Corona last minute that shook the world of science description: people for good results

The scientists who are working hard to destroy while fighting the corona virus outbreaks of the central United States located in the state of Massachusetts Biotechnology company called Moderna made a statement.

Covid-19 on the eve of developing a vaccine against, the company announced that the results of initial experiments on humans were positive. Preparing a press release announcing to the public on the progress of the company revealed that the first phase of experiments was conducted on the data of positive people. Officials confirmed that the vaccine is safe, she stressed.

THE THIRD PHASE IN JULY

The U.S. National Institutes of Health clinical tests, together with the company, yet the data they have obtained a peer-reviewed journal announced that they have published in.

Moderna, you will experience revealed that 8 people was in good health. The company and the antibodies to fight the virus corona virus that had been neutralized to beat people in this way, he explained. Dr. Tal Zaks who made the comment, “in the first phase, according to preliminary data, the vaccine gave their support to the struggle of the immune system,” he said. According to the company, the antibodies from the subjects after the experiment, Covid-19 antibodies of patients who are on the same level is announced defeated. The company mRNA-1273 explained that the vaccine is generally safe and well tolerated by the subjects can be named.

INSTITUTION TOTAL OF 8 DIFFERENT VACCINE IS PRODUCED

Currently, according to data from the World Health Organization, the world 8 different vaccines are being tested on humans. Except in the United States Moderna Pfizer Innovia named companies, three companies in China, Oxford University in the UK and continues to work.

Last week the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has permitted to pass through the second phase of the company’s work. In the second phase, a more comprehensive study will be done and more human subjects to be used was explained. Moderna, in the month of July announced that he wanted to go to the third phase.

After Moderna announced that the company’s shares increased by 25 per cent.

