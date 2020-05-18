the new handwheel is active until 28 May

After the new flyer Mediaworld, is the time of the. Today, the chain of distribution offers a wide range of promotions in the framework of the new billboard, which will be active until next May 28.

In discount find the Xiaomi Redmi Notes 8T with 4GB of RAM and 64 gigabytes of storage to 169,90€, compared to 229,90 Euro list, while on Huawei P40 Lite is guaranteed a 10% discount to 269,90 Euro.

Between the TV instead of the Samsung RU8000 2019 55-inch it can be purchased at $ 499, for a savings of 54% if you compare the price of 1099 Euro. In the flyer there is also the QLED Q70R 2019 by 49-inch, 729 Euro, from 1299 Euro the previous. Also Sony participates in the flyer, with the KD-75XG8096 by 75-inch, at 1199 Euro, the 25% less compared to the 1599 Euro the previous. From the front the LG instead we find the 49UM7050PLF from 49 inches at 349 Euros and the founding fathers of 55SM8050PLC.API from 55-inch to 599 Euros.

The face of Apple find iPhone 11 64 gigabytes a 769 Euro, Apple Watch Series 5 from 44mm to 479 Euros and from 40mm to 449 Euros, and the iPad 10.2 inch at 569 Euro.

The complete list of devices on offer is available at this address.