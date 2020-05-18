ICL has signed a contract to supply potash to India at $ 100 million in 2020 – capital market

Company Israel Chemicals (ICL) has signed an agreement to supply potash to IPL, she was the number one importer of potash India’s largest, for a total aggregate of 410 thousand tons, including options, mutual supply of 30 thousand tons more by the end of 2020.

The sale price low at $ 50 per ton price of the sale agreement the previous. The price goes up to $ 230 per ton, similar to the agreement it signed company קנפוטקס, the Marketing Company joint manufacturers potash in North America, last week in India.

The new agreement, worth $ 95 million, is part of the contract the fifteenth annual supply of potash was signed between ICL and the IPL in December 2018. India is one of the four importers of potash in the world’s biggest. Volume of imports of potash to India ranges between 4 to 6 million tons a year and by 2020 it is expected to reach 5 million tons.

ICL is expected to export about 650 thousand tons of potash to India in 2020 so that stake its market comes to 13%. The Indian market is the most lucrative market ICL is due to the geographical proximity to and costs of carriage lower. The current contract was signed ten days after שכיל, run by Raviv Zoller, signed contracts with customers in China for the supply of 910 thousand tons of potash at a price of 220 dollars per ton, and in return a total of $ 200 million. As part of the settlement, were given to the two sides, the ICL and its customers, options to sell and purchase another 490 thousand tons until the end of 2020.