Coronavirus, dead Ann Mitchell, the scientist who decriptò Enigma

LONDON – degree in mathematics, and then Bletchley Park, the codes of the germans, the Enigma machine, the exhausting shifts, an afternoon of rest at the week: behind the smile the quiet, Ann Mitchell was hiding a life compelling until the 70 years had hidden from everyone, even her husband, Angusand only in 2009 had led to an official recognition by the british secret service, with the award of a medal of the small but significant. She died at 97 years of the Covid in nursing homes of Edinburgh where he lived from 2018.

The son, Andy, aged 61, has wanted to remember a mother, a brilliant and affectionate, which only recently had begun to suffer the problems of the et, but according to the scholars of the second world war, and in particular the activities of the government School of codes and cifrazioni of Bletchley, Mitchell played a key role in the last phase of the conflict. James Turing, the great-grandson of the genius mathematician Alan has pointed out that the diaries of Mitchell as well as the little documentation that remained on the activities of Bletchley show that the tasks of the Ann, and his experiences during the war were very similar to those of the great-uncle. More precise, his role and his skill helped him to overcome the prejudices typical of the times, and to allow everyone, women and men, to reach there they were able.

Tessa Dunlop, author of the book, The Bletchley Girls, part of a long series of literary works, film and television made on the group of brilliant minds who was entrusted with the task of deciphering the communications of the germans, he stressed that while most of the women at Bletchley were assigned to administrative duties, Ann was passed immediately to the shack sixor the team that took care of the messages for the air force and army on the German navy, however, was heard in the cabin 8).