Target Alanyaspor agriculture, Turkey Cup championship!

Alanyaspor Aytemiz, but successful delayed due to a Coronavirus, in the best place league finish, cup of Agriculture, Turkey aims to take.

Alanyaspor Aytemiz, Super League continues preparations for the remaining 8 weeks, no longer as a single group. Matches will begin on June 12 tactics for the team in Orange and green are starting to work on again today after a day of preparations will continue. Alanyaspor of the remaining 8-week period to go to Mac all the points he can get will pave the way for the European Cup. Currently in 6th place with 43 points in the league so representative of the Mediterranean the goal of Ziraat Turkey Cup finish and could finish at the top. Alanyaspor Turkey Cup semifinals for the first time in the history of the, advantageous for the final party. Played on March 4 semi-final first leg away from home 1-0 Antalyaspor Fraport TAV Junior Fernandes, who defeated the orange, green snatched the advantage for the team in the final.

GIVEN TO DEC FOOTBALL CRIPPLES IT WORKED

class=’cf’>Coronavirus as a football game because of the injured players in all teams in Alanyaspor given in Dec had an impact on the healing process. Alanyaspor that will play in the remaining matches in non-specific and long-term disability all the players who had recovered. Juanfran played during the 6th week of the league and Sivasspor match injured in the Iron group was out of action for a long time. With the team who began their studies than expected a month ago and recovered the Spanish right-back, with the determination and passion of the game is very close to buy a jersey again. Despite being crippled for a long time and played many statistics and is acclaimed for her performance in the first 6 weeks in the first 11 to play the game again, albeit crippled Juanfran located between the team is expected to return to the field.

On the other hand, long-term disability and more injured in the friendly match against Antalyaspor and See Lokman league starts before he was healthy. Training with the team, the 29-year-old stopper is among the players awaiting the form.

THE CONTRACTS OF THE STRIKERS ENDS

On the other hand, many of the contracts of strikers in Alanyaspor ends at the end of this season. Second in the league, the best striker Papiss Alanyaspor we didn’t want to (16 goals, 1 assist), as well as Junior Fernandes (7 goals, 5 assists), Djalma Campos (4 goals, 3 assists), Ceyhun Gulselam (3 goals, 1 assist) and Bammou of Yacine (2 goals) for the contracts is coming to an end. 44 Lake this season and thrown 32% of saves which is one of the strikers in the mold, which is going to wonder if you have to.

Misli.com’the enjoyment of the Bundesliga Live betting and live started!