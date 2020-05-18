Back to the coffee in Naples, but big does not open – Campania

<h2 class="news-stit">By Gambrinus Café will remain closed historical bars in the city</h2> </header> </p><div> <div itemprop="articleBody" class="news-txt"> <p>In Naples, the return of the rite of the "tazzulella and cafe'", performed by Pino Daniele as a cure-all to forget the trouble and a good start to the day, but not all, of the bar of the city. The ordinance of the Region of Campania enacted to refer to the on Thursday 21 may, the possibility of table service in the bar by limiting the time the food at the only tour. This has led to different choices among traders.

Open the small bar, closed almost all of the most tradition that they have in service at the tables their point of strength: the historical Gambrinus in Plebiscito square at a Café in piazza dei Martiri, via the Gran Bar Riviera. Among the bar’s most well-known there is, however, those who have made different choices: they chose to re-open anyway, even without tables, Ciro a Mergellina, and the Miramare in via Petrarca.