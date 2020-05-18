From Monaco inkur decision! 30 footballer… last – minute Galatasaray News, Photos

The future of the French team at halftime rented from Monaco, Galatasaray Onyekuru Henry becomes clear. Yellow-red team coach Fatih Terim played it as a rental last season, which was one of the most trusted names in the era it is stated that Nigerian football player to be sold. Here is all the details of the transfer in relation to the development…
18 May 2020 Monday 15:16
Galatasaray from Everton at the start of last season, Henry added to the staff as a rental Onyekuru quite satisfied with the performance of the young players in the championship, with the contribution coach Fatih Terim had entered his eye.
At the beginning of the season the British team in the French team Monaco at a cost of 13.5 million euros sold to Nigerian footballer, he couldn’t show himself due to a conflict with the technical director again at halftime and the yellow-red team the path you took.
A successful footballer of Galatasaray fans, which was one of her favorite names because it looks hard to be taken with the recommendation of re-leasing was on the agenda, but in France, the Yellow-Reds came the depressing news.
In Footmercato according to reports, the league that do not have the chance to participate in the European Cup with the registration of SHO, 30 plans to part ways with players. Henry Onyekuru one of these names…
Vice President Oleg Petrov in the French team, which is expected to leave the team expects 50 million euros in revenue, it was stated that 30 from my job.
