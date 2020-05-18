Coronavirus LIVE: London, 30 million doses of the vaccine in the trial. Athens, reopen the Acropolis | Series

The pandemic coronavirus is changing the world. Calciomercato.com follows in real time the main updates of the day.8.47 – First day without deaths from Coronavirus in Piacenzaprovince from the beginning of the epidemic, has a population of 933 deaths, 23% of the victims in the region. “He has a tremendous significance: the has to the community of Piacenza, for all the professionals of our company’s health”, it says on the Fb page of Ausl piacenza, dg Luca Baldino.

8.30 – the London book of the 30 million doses of the vaccine in trial between Oxford and Pomezia.

8.20 – A study coordinated by the foundation, Cmcc and University of Tuscia sweeps away the fake news: in the phase of lockdown in the city’s busy traffic emissions have declined by 75%.

8.10 – The Acropolis of Athens has reopened to the public and the ceremony was also present the president of the Republic elennica, Aikaterin Sakellaropoulou. The Acropolis reopened as all the archaeological sites in Greece, after two months of suspension due to the confinement imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.