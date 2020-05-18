Monday 18 papal mass at St. Peter’s: the latter is in lockdown

A beginning of Phase 2, return to normality, even to the Vatican. After 70 days of celebrations streaming from the chapel of Santa Marta , Pope Francis back in the Basilica of San Pietro. The mass, broadcast on the programme on Monday 18 a.m. 7: you will be part of a small group of priests and religious. You will treat this as the last of the functions for a morning in the stream that have characterised the period of the lockdown. The celebration of the Pontiff in the Basilica marks, in fact, the beginning of Phase 2, for the faithful who will be able to finally return to church: the Basilica itself, disinfected in the past few days, open the doors around 7: 45 a.m. immediately after the mass of the Francis.

Phase 2

From the last 9 march, the Pontiff has decided to make public the functions in the morning to Santa Marta with a live, worldwide, to reach out to the faithful to be confined to the house from the quarantine and from the block of the sacraments to abide by the rules of the distancing of the social. Monday may 18, for, in the churches throughout Italy will return to mass to respect the strict protocol that has the objective of avoiding contagion. Masks for everyone, gel sanitizer at the entrance, disposable gloves, to the priests at the time of distribution of holy communion. The Pope has launched an appeal to start over in safety. Please – he asked the Pope at the Regina Caeli -let us move forward with the rules, the requirements that you give us, to guard cos everyone’s health and of the people. Gradually could start again, a numbers quota, the harvest of the Pope with the faithful. The first date in the calendar, that of Pentecost, Sunday, may 31. To be necessary to see that what will decided in the next two weeks.