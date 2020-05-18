Facebook is populated by avatar – the Internet and Social

Facebook is being populated with the avatar, arrived in Italy after the launch in the United States. Are special reproductions of the users that you can create directly within the application. The avatars can then be used in the comments or in conversations Messenger also as adhesives, in a manner similar to what happens with Memoji Apple.

To create your own avatar on Facebook just select the comments section of a post is any, and press on the icon in the shape of a smiley face. Here, if you got on your profile, you should find the new option to build your own clone digital. You can choose the color of the skin, the shape of the face and body, eyes, hair, mouth, and clothing. Once created, the avatar will be available both within the comments to the post on Facebook, there is always access through the icon in the shape of a smiley face.

It is yet another novelty launched by the social in this period of quarantine. Comes after the Messenger Rooms and expansion of video calling WhatsApp to 8 participants, and a few days ago the scoietà announced it had bought Giphy, the most popular platform of Gif, which will be integrated on Instagram.