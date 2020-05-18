The social outraged, yet it is right that Italy aid Fca: the money will not go to Juve… | A-Series

A specter is haunting Italy. No, spectrum-no. A ghost, that changes of shape and measure, but tara always on the same emotional attitude: the indignation cheap. The scream, the vent, the pissed off able to hit the big target, one that appears, at first sight, and then lights up in a barrage of recrimination, insults, invectives. Are social, beauty! Yes, but on the social, we are also the politicians, the technicians, not only the vil race damn journalists or common people.The reason of the scandal today is the following: the FCA would have asked to the Italian State financing, given the crisis that has hit especially the automotive sector. As you allow the FIAT (because it is still perceived so) to ask for money to the Italian State when it has its registered office in the Netherlands? If you make them to give to the Dutch the money… On this wagon, so to prevent the objections of the mold populistico-nationalistic, are increased in the order PD (to the government) and Action (to the opposition). Andrea Orlando, the deputy secretary of the Democratic Party, has tweeted: “It is not allowed the FCA to ask for money to the Italian State as long as it maintains its registered office in the Netherlands!”. A short tour is followed by the declaration of Calenda: “If you are given loans to the FCA, which has offices in the Netherlands, by the Italian government, is surreal!”.

As was to be expected, in the semplificatissima arithmetic emotional, the like, and the cheers were not made to wait. Then, someone who is accustomed to opposition are usually more considered and reflective Calenda, began to take a few questions. Also someone else has started to put questions in Orlando or to inquire and respond to the fundamental question: “do we Really want to give money to these tax evaders who pay taxes in the Netherlands?”. And it turns out that the issue is a bit more complex. First: the money has asked the FCA Italy that pays taxes, salaries, social charges in Italy, not in Holland. Second: this is not a direct funding, but a loan (up to € 6.3 billion) that the FCA asks Bank Intesa San Paolo, with the public guarantee, i.e. the State, 70%. Repeated as the Netherlands there enters nothing, this money is used to pay hundreds of thousands of workers and thousands of small, medium-sized Italian companies, which provide the induced FCA Italy, which is driving a substantial chain of about 340 thousand workers. To much amount the employees between the companies that supply FCA Italy, distribute and sell the products. Now it is precisely these small and medium-sized companies would have had more difficulty to access funding, individually, only in a fragmentary way and with the different banks. The agreement provides that banca Intesa San Paolo verses directly the money of the loan to FCA on the current accounts dedicated to the suppliers of the FCA, by simplifying and making more rapid the arrival of the money.

But why lend money to a multinational company that has its headquarters abroad and pay no taxes from us? Because the taxes – as anticipated – the salaries, social security charges, FCA Italy pay them entirely in our country: 76 billion in 2018, 16% of the tax revenue of the State. Then why, if the legal seat abroad (the advantage tax applies to the dividends of international holding companies, the company law and related administrative costs) for not having the right to bank loans in Italy, the list of Italian companies from punishing would be substantial. Nothing loans to Eni, Enel, Luxottica, Saipem, Telecom, Mediaset, Prysmian, Cementir, Ferrero, Illy, given that all of them have registered offices close to Amsterdam and the surrounding area.

And if the FCA fails to pay us? Of course. At this time part of the collateral, in Italy as in other Countries (from Europe to Britain, until the United states) are insured by the States. Then pay indirectly the cost of any and not desirable failures of all businesses is credit. But then had not been asked in a loud voice with this kind of surgery to save the affected companies by a planetary crisis?Eh, but we pay always the FIAT (oh well continues the vulgate)! It would not be the time to end? But not they are up to now sing the praises of the Italy of the lira, Italy’s boom, the Gdp in the 7/ 8% per annum, consumption and employment on the rise? And whoever it was that pulled the locomotive then? When the FIAT was building factories in Russia, Spain, Brazil, but for our workers, even those of other companies with a led awesome, exported as engines, spare parts, batteries, seats, headlights… and the Country grew economically in an impressive way? And the scrapping service? Already she’s covered the entire car industry, not just Fiat but also Ford, Opel, Psa, etc, and then were not perhaps part of those interventions of keynesian so much invoked today, to boost consumption and trigger, then, a virtuous cycle (production, purchase, tax,…)? And these scrapping service/discounts were not, perhaps, applied to various sectors such as household appliances, building, alternative energies? Those who buy today, a moped electric turlupinato by the State which provides incentives for this type of purchase?

FCA Italy, with 55 thousand employees in over 340 thousand of the armature, a revenue of 106 billion – or 6% of the national Gdp – and 7% of employment in the manufacturing industry, is trying to reach waterfall and a lot of liquidity to thousands of businesses and hundreds of thousands of workers. Don’t tell, for charity, that, at least not to be called a Ferrari, to produce cars in Italy do not make large profits and that the opportunity to close any manufacturing plant, in our Country, it is very realistic. Of course, the speech would be another: “help” the FCA would not, perhaps say, “help”, EXOR, and then at the end, go to see, go and see, but yes…help JUVENTUS? Eh, already…, in this case there would not be excuses, but again, the money of the loan would be to the thousands of businesses and workers..And you know, among these, those who cheer for Milan, Inter, Roma, Torino, Napoli, Lazio etc., of Course, there are also those of Juve…