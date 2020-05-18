Coronavirus, Di Maio: “Italy ready to welcome tourists Eu” | a Hundred Countries ask for investigation on the origin of the virus

The minister of Foreign affairs, provides: “on June 3, the Country re-opens, no black list”. The draft resolution proposed dall’Ue during l’Assemblea the world health to understand how is born the disease


Source link
https://www.tgcom24.mediaset.it/cronaca/conte-il-governo-non-sordo-alle-difficolt-faremo-di-pi_18406450-202002a.shtml

