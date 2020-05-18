Page instead of a station: a nightmare waiting for the bus.

Limitations הקורונה on public transportation have become today (Monday) unbearable further, due to the heat wave prevailing in all parts of the country.Many passengers found themselves waiting a long time at the stations under the blazing sun following the guidance not to increase buses more than 20 people, and because of the negligence sustained by the Ministry of transport.

Ruthie, who requested to reach in advance the eye to Tel Aviv, waited more than an hour at the station. line 477. “This is in the days just impossible to stay in them a long time outside. We were standing right under the sun without any shield, and the bus didn’t come out from his station in time.” She added that משעלתה finally on the bus, he crossed the faces of the passengers at the stations following due to limit place: “this is the days are hot, and many people depend on the movement of buses, especially כשהרכבות still disabled. If you can’t support the service, at least, worry about the lines so work out in time.”

A group of volunteers a “green light” on there schneor Cheshin, check out two months ago 242 bus stops in 47 authorities in Israel. The results were poor: one of every ten bus stops have no shade from the sun blazing. Also, approximately 60% of the stations there was no Braille, and 31% of them have no schedule lines of the bus. At the stations examined in the light Akiva, בשוהם be’er Sheva is no roof. At BET she’an, בקידר ובנתניה satisfied page only. In Ashkelon, Hadera and the intelligence was actually the roof, but it provided no shade as required.

Passengers are forced to wait at stations without protection from the sun. (Photo: John light green)

Erez Kita, the CEO of a “green light”, referred to the test results: “bus passengers are forced to stand a long time in the heat of the liver, without a roof to protect them from the sun or chairs to allow them to sit down. That’s no way to encourage people to go through the vehicle first use on the bus. The test results show how far the station is also not accessible for people with special needs, what actually keeps them company and allows them to live a normal life and normal”.

He added that the Office of transportation and new you log in there’s a lot of work: “one of the main transport server incoming is to provide and improve public transportation, so everyone will be able to use it in an easy way and safe”.

Dr. Yoav Lerman, a partner at Planet Urban Planning, noted that even bus stops so placed nowadays in the cities didn’t save from the sun, despite the fact that they have a roof: “it’s about stations, designed by architect known as Norman Foster’s 30 years ago for use in northern Europe, and currently with the climate change and the country is as warm as Israel they’re not relevant”. He added: “Most of the stations are those of an international company a giant concerning the treatment of advertising on transport infrastructure, public, and transparent with a lightweight roof, at the big day provides no shade”.

The National Public Transportation, stated: “limit passengers produces us a challenge difficult if not impossible. Usually the buses are working, but a simple calculation we have up to three buses to stand in the passengers. That’s why we’ve joined along similar lines, and we spend a travel from the target ומתחנות the Middle Ages. Operating lines that are active today will inevitably be on the active lines, what hurt בנוסעי public transport. We know that this is hard times for the passengers are confident that after the removal of the restriction of place we can improve the public transportation. In the last year puts the National Authority for public transportation bus stops news throughout the country in accordance with the plan prescribed, including sheds המגינות from the sun and the rain”.

From the avenues that runs the line 477, stated: “As for the line in question, traffic שגדש the road made לאיחורו. Beyond that, the return to normal under the limitations together with the fasting of Ramadan, constraining the company’s ability to assign buses to more intensive so that passengers are forced to wait for the next bus. We operate at all times to serve the traveling public and allow them to travel faster and safer to your destination”.