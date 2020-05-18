Investors lined up for Gold elite again

Falling oil prices and the collapse in consumer spending is hard to forget. Some of the world’s leading investors, are ringing the alarm bells about the threat of increasing inflation is coming under to protect it.

Central banks printing money and massive government stimulus packages, the world’s oldest under which welfare protection is one of the tools causes an increase in interest again. Thus, turning to gold for similar reasons are popular with money managers during the 2008 crisis, but, ultimately, stop singing because it’s reinvigorated the process that led to inflation being kept under control. However, government incentives coronavirus that was implemented in response to the crisis of unprecedented magnitude, this time supports the argument that the situation would be different.

Among them, Paul Singer, David Einhorn, the hedge fund managers and elite Odey Crispino, recently sent letters to investors, given expectations among investors who are bullish on gold. Blackrock Inc. such as the leading investment management and Newton Asset Management companies are also included in this group.

Odey, in a letter to investors, “Global parasallasmad without is your only escape,” he said. Gold futures contracts by the end of March, Odey’s flagship Odey European Inc. in the case of the third largest position held by the fund. Odey, “in the short term, monetary inflation on the bet will be done in the form of” concurred.

The logic is simple: intensive expansion in the balance sheet of the central bank all over the world sooner or later, these banks and their currencies, most importantly, will lead to the weakening of the dollar will lead to inflation and as a result the profits of gold assets. This year has already risen sharply and the price of gold per ounce Friday on the day of 1,751.$ 69 the highest level in seven years with Saw. However, some of the gold could rise much more thinks.

Singer’s Elliott Management Corp., and investors in the month of April had written in the note that, “in recent months, the price of gold has risen to a certain extent, but today most low-valuated investment is one of the tools we think,” he said, and “low interest rates, decreasing defects and fanatikce of money by central banks in the mines all over the world, gold “no frills multiples of the current price” will cause it to rise,” the assessment found.

There’s only one problem: this is a very well known in the gold market and the latest investment thesis attempted in 2008, when failed. The most exclusive gold investors John Paulson, dated 2009, “the largest transaction to date,” according to the book, at that time, “intense inflation” and predicted “value is the only entity that will protect” the bet as gold put it on.

While gold and 1,921 in 2011 are covered this bet in the first place.$ 17, climbed to its highest level in history, while Paulson’s predicted high inflation never happened, and the gold market will put pressure on the performance of Paulson’s funds, a decline that lasted for years realized.

Faced with a similar debate in the gold market today. Despite warnings to the investor, that shows the expectations of market indicators, the economic downturn in the history of the whole world live in conjunction with one of the sharpest, point to low inflation. Medium-term inflation expectations which is an indicator of “U.S. five-year/five-year breakeven”level now than at the beginning of the year I fell 1.8 per cent to 1.4 per cent.

Group director and portfolio manager DWS commodity Server Kung, “Money transfer speed is pretty weak,” he said, “This is unchanged, returning to the high inflation scenario, we cannot say,” the assessment found.

Those who bet on gold, argues that there are significant differences between now and 2008.

First, governments are more ready to raise debt levels and large reacted with shock coronavirus demonstrated that stimulus measures.

Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital to its investors in a letter, “policymakers and applaud in the middle of a single digit inflation target of interest to this analysis because we expect this, together with increased will be the only way to overcome debts,” he said.

Catherine Doyle from Newton Investment Management, “Market incentives on the size of when he wakes up is almost inevitable to have a tail wind for gold financial” supported this view by saying that.

Secondly, the current economic crisis the demand for goods and services only, but also to supply beats. Businesses have closed and in the long term, the crisis companies ‘ supply chains may cause it to pull from.

Hyper-inflation is not visible in the corner, even though in the current economic environment the cost of holding gold relatively low. BlackRock Global Allocation of 20.5 billion dollars, which manages the fund’s portfolio manager Russkoe Streich, gold suggests an inverse relationship with real interest rates: inflation-adjusted interest rates are low when the opportunity cost of holding gold relatively low. At the present time, real interest rates are negative.

This hizlanmas inflation, even if policy rates near the zero level can be seen in the attractiveness of gold to stay under or for the future that needs to support means.

Koesterich increasing their investments in gold, “in a stable manner after deducting interest rates is close to zero and inflation remained in the negative zone, in an environment where there is the opportunity cost of holding gold. Historically, an environment that showed the best performance of this gold,” he said.

And, just like in 2008, as the high-profile arrival of supporters, the gold market may continue to strengthen. Gold-backed exchange traded funds (ETF), for entry of dollars in the first five months of this year, the record size is a stage.

Chief market strategist of the World Gold Council and Paulson & Co.’s former partner, John Reader, “those who lead to much higher gold prices in 2008 of the monetary expansion is now ‘my God!” he says,” he said, and “is the key point; this is a wider view of the supporter is he?” the assessment found.