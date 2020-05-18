A journalist lashed out at”D; mogul responded to the facts.

Uhh.

The journalist Arad Nir revealed last night. research data indicating that 70% of infection הקורונה in Israel, originate in the United States. In response, chose Ilan לוקאץ’ tweet against Chabad.

On his Twitter account written by the journalist: “thank you, the congregation of Chabad in New York institutions “the supporters innocent” her in Crown Heights they reached here: free in three “flights הקורונה” with passengers the thing that was hidden from them, and the Ministry of health of ליצמן that allowed the scandal that, without which, so it turns out we all would have been good dozens of times, and who knows how many lives would have been saved. Get the Beacon”.

As a Meir Ashkenazi, a Chabad messing around setting up hotels dedicated to the guys who came to Israel, didn’t and responded in a series of tweets with a variety of facts.

First of all treated to a tweet of לוקאץ’, he wrote: was to be expected from a man who holds himself as a journalist to check the data before posting nonsense.”

A chassid Chabad ovary in the’corona’ responding to the claims (in ‘closing the week’)

Later elaborated a number of facts:

“A. All the guys who returned to Israel are citizens of Israel and as the country allowed its citizens to return to Israel from anywhere in the world.

In. No one knew he was sick Corona on the way to the plane. In question is at the beginning of an outbreak הקורונה in the country and New York.

C. Unlike of Flying, Rescue, issued by the state of Israel from all kinds of places in the world…. the company”דניקים returned to normal flight and expense.

D. Unlike of flying the Rescue sent to solitary home (and some are not kept on the guidelines) the company”דניקים הוסעו another honor from the plane directly into isolation at a motel and stayed there two weeks and there has been staying there until recovery.

The. If the state of Israel decided (rightly) that every Israeli citizen back to the land committed in total isolation at the motel as they do with the company”דניקים were a lot less patients with Corona.

And….. And as stated… the company”דניקים not infected anyone since there were isolated all the time.