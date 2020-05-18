Brazil in the knee for the coronavirus: “St. Paul hospitals close to collapse” – Print





Nearly 500 dead in the last 24 hours, over 16, from the beginning of the emergency and 241mila outbreaks total. The pandemic in Brazil continues at a pace in europe, with St. Paul’s became the epicenter of the coronavirus in Latin America: more than 25% of the victims of brazil (4.782) is concentrated in the State of são paulo, followed by Rio de Janeiro (2.715). And the cases of infection show no sign of slowing down.

“The collapse is near”

The mayor of San Paulo, Bruno Covas, said that the health care system in the megalopolis is close to collapse. “The rate of contamination in the city continues to increase and has reversed a downward trend that occurred at the beginning of may. We are approaching the most difficult moments,” said Covas, citing the occupation of 90% of the beds of the icu, and 76% of the beds of the infirmary.







Hypothesis lockdown

In the last hours is circulating the hypothesis of lockdown in the State of San Paolo to curb the increase in cases. “If necessary, we will initiate the lockdown in the entire State of San Paolo,” said the governor, Joao Doria, the daily Estado de Sao Paulo. Doria has also expressed its “regret” for the lack of harmony between the measures adopted by his government and the policy of the president of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, favourable to the recovery of economic activity and to be always skeptical on the effectiveness of isolation as a form of prevention from Covid-19.







Shadows on the data of the government

Meanwhile, a report by the federal University of Pelotas (UFPel) confirm the suspicions about the underestimation of the data by the ministry of Health. On the basis of statistics on 133 cities, it emerges that only in Manaus, the main city of the brazilian Amazon, there are about 200 thousand people infected. According to the federal government, in Manaus are 10,407 total infected patients and 949 deaths. The mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgilio, has denounced the lack of cooperation of the president of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, and requested the support of Who, to cope with the “collapse” of the health care system of the municipality.