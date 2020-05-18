How great will be Assassin’s Creed Valhalla compared to Odyssey?

The size of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The conquest of England in the role of Eivor, in, will lead to the discovery of the british territories – but not only those. As reported by the producerin fact, the title will also include somein addition to present proportions very generous, even for those who have already played Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Previously, Malek Teffaha, head of communication of Ubisoft for the Middle East, had spoken of a smaller size to Valhallain such a manner that its open world could be more concentrated than in the past.

Her statements clash however with those of Laferriére, that interviewed by French journalist Julien Chièze said that the map will be particularly large and exceed the size of Ancient Greece in Odyssey.

According to the producer, “in terms of size I would say it is a bit larger than the Odyssey. I do not have the precise figures at this point, but not only have we created the whole Country – which in this case is England – but we also have a good part of Norway.“

The map promises, in short, to be very generous, with these statements that are unusual compared to the previous in which there was talk of ships used only for returning to the rivers: you have to understand, then, if and how players will be able to travel from England to Norway.

Secret locations in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

In the course of the same conversation, the producer then explained that there are also scenarios still secrets and that will be the protagonists of Valhalla. In the interview she declared:

There are also other secret worldsof which today I cannot speak, that have contributed to the size of the game world. This it is not a small game, is a title clearly ambitious, which will offer many hours of gameplay to the players.

We expect then to learn more about the map Valhallaalso to understand the way in which its areas can be defined from the sea (which was a key part of Odysseyto the geographical nature of Greece, between England, Norway and these scenarios for now secrets.

Please note that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will arrive on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Staff at the end of the year. When all platforms will be available, will land on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Source: Julien Chièze | VIA: GamingBolt