Brutal HEAT! And’ extreme weather

The forecast, when it comes to the Anticyclone of the african, does not belie ever and in fact, in the course of the weekend there has been the further rise of the temperatures in the day Sunday, may 17. Numerous meteorological stations of Turkey have shown peaks between 40 and 43°C, which is exceptional for mid-may!

At the beginning of the week are expected for the three days of extremely hot weather, let’s say until Wednesday, and then the wave of african should give up even there. Be careful, because at the end of the week will take over the fresh air, and may create the conditions for a violent wave temporalesca.





WARM to 40 DEGREES is a reality. And it’s a record never seen in the WEATHER of may

At the thermal level, we can tell you that the dry winds of the foehn pushed locally, the temperatures up to +43°C in Turkey and Cyprus, while in Greece, we arrived in the lee of the +40°Cvalues , which as mentioned above, we will continue to achieve in the next few days.

I wanted to go a little more in detail, in Turkey we had +43.0°C in Antalya-Pits, +42,6°C, Aydin, +42,4°C to Akhisat, +41,7°C to Antalya and Marmaris.

Let’s move to Cyprus: Paphos airport touched +42,5°C maximum, while Tymbu/Nicosia has reached +40°C, namely +40,1°C. we Go to Greece, where we have almost +40°C in the day on Sunday, exactly +30,9°C in the airport of Kalamata!

The next few days, as mentioned, will bring back temperatures above 40°C in some areas of southern Turkey and western. During the second half of the week, the rate of circulation will bring the very fresh air in the whole of eastern Europe and also in the region of the Black Sea up to Turkey.

Posted by Ivan Gaddari

