Totti: “I held tight to the Roma, even when Ilary pushed me to the Real”

ROME – “The Rome was an are that I have held tight”. Francis Totti remembers with great pride his history love with the Rome, game from when he was still a boy and ended two years ago. The ex-captain captain totti gave an interview to the Spanish magazine “Free” about his relationship with the the city and the fans, and negotiation jumped to his will with the Real Madrid.

“In everyday life, a few times I have enjoyed Rome. So many monuments, so many roads, so many things until now, but have not yet seen. For example the Coliseum, I saw him three or four years ago. One thing surreal. I via of Course are the thirty years that we won’t go there, the last time I was 18 or 19 years”. Until yesterday: why Totti with hat and mask protective managed to turn incognito the streets of the capital with his wife Ilary.

Totti incognito: tour to the centre of Rome with the mask

“No I can walk, I can not go to the cinema, I have to come in when the movie began. Things are surreal. But I like, I am used to, makes me happy. Of course, there are times when you would stand on your own, breathe a little more: I’m a human being I also. This ‘problem’, however, was glad to because the relationship with the romans goes beyond the player. Being raised with a team only has helped me to understand a lot of things in the real Rome. It is special for me because I’ve always been a fan of Rome, has always been my dream to play with the number ten and the captain. Once you have obtained this dream I held tight. Rome for me is the most beautiful city in the world. Sea, mountains, sun, friends, and relatives. For me, it is a city that I would not trade with any other in the world.”

The Real Madrid.

“My transition to the Real was now a done thing to 80%. With Rome in that momentoc’were a bit of friction, even if Franco Sensi wanted me to be a good really. The Real me would have given anything to move. Any. Except for the captain that was Raul, the player who had to earn most of all. It was the symbol. Any player would go to Real Madrid, had to earn less than him. In 2004 I ended the contract with Roma, and there have been some problems with the president for other reasons, not my personal. And Real Madrid was willing to offer me any money to go there. I thought about it for a long time. Ilary pushed me towards Madrid, told me that he would leave and I would follow. In the end it was a choice of the heart, to the fans, friends and family. I wanted to do something different compared to all the other players that moved in the big club: I wanted to stay forever in the same team.”

