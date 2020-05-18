The new Mercedes GLA, and now the first deliveries – Auto World

[Rassegna stampa] Mercedes has given way today to the deliveries of the new GLA, the compact cell, the German house, which increasingly assumes the guise of an SUV. Compared to the previous model, the car features a more aggressive design and standard of respect, for a price that starts from 35 thousand euro.

Mercedes AMG, the performance of the GLA 45 4Matic+

The new GLA does not look like a coupe resting on wheels XL because it is raised by ten centimetres that will reverberate equal on the positioning of the seats. Perhaps we could consider it a different shade of GLB: same engine, same mechanics, same prices, but a spirit, more youthful and overall dimensions to be slightly lower. Compared to the past has lost a bit of grace aesthetics but gained physical prowess and space. And in spite of the length is identical, the habitability is grown almost in all directions. The furniture is substantially the same as that of other Mercedes compact. Starting with the display of technology that has the most palpable in the deployment of impressive display — one for instrumentation, one for infotainment and the rest — that extend to the growing of the set-up, to become as one. And then there is the inevitable system MBUX, to issue commands and request information from the voice to the car. The backbone of the engine range of the launch the 2-litre turbodiesel, which has ousted the previous 1500 source Renault, in the configuration, 116, 150 and 190 HP. Then there are the turbobenzina 1300 163 HP and 2000 to 224 HP. With, coming in, 1300 plug-in hybrid 218 HP and the unspeakable AMG. The automatic gearbox for all-wheel drive is new. Prices start from 35.580 euro, but for a set-up suited to the impulses of Italian, it will not be easy to stay under 40 thousand. […]

Xavier Villa, Il Corriere della Sera