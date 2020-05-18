May 18, 2019: a year ago, Italy on the roof of Europe with Civitanova and Novara | News

Berlin, know, always evokes sweet memories for the sports blues. But after the 9th of July 2006 another date that can’t be forgotten is the may 18, 2019. When, in the Max-Schmeling-Halle will be full of volleyball fans, Italy pallavolistica graduated champion of Europe both in the field and female and male with the Igor Gorgonzola Novara and the Kitchens Lube Civitanova.

Novara to Conegliano opened the program of the afternoon, with two players on the all to give the show. Paola Egonujust 20-year-old, but decisive for the success of AGIL Volleyand his capitana Francesca Piccininithat has added another jewel to his collection celebrating his seventh Champions League at the age of 40 years. A game played at the highest levels that it is closed 3-1 for girls Barboliniwhich have so erased the bitterness of the shield lost against Imoco Volley. The perfect ending to Paola Egonua few months later, would become a panther, parma, albeit serving the last unforgettable gift to your fans igorini.

And for Civitanova, the revenge on Zenit Kazan was sweet. Osmany Juantorena, Tsvetan Sokolov, Yoandy Leal and Robertlandy Simón are just some of the artists who have paved the road to success for 3-1 of the Lube, thus putting an end to the winning streak of Kazan (the Russian had won the title for four consecutive years) and forgetting the defeat of the previous edition own against the boys of Alekno.

Overwhelming in the final celebrations, in which Civitanova and Novara you are taken by the hand to each other and have brought in the top of the tricolorleader on a day that has changed the volleyball european size and ambitions.