D and Fina 193 megawatts of wind energy in Turkey will build power plants

a written statement from the question setup’s Binding in Turkey, Tayakadin, Yalova and Pazarkoywould be stated.

A total of 193 projects with a capacity of 195 thousand megawatts are enough to meet the energy needs of the house in the knowledge that for a given statement, 156 wing of GE’s production used in this project in Izmir / Bergama in will be conducted in the LM Wind Power Plant, it was stated that.

Under the project, 10-year service agreement including the highlighted statement, “GE’s wind turbines and installed wind energy power in Turkey and manufactured in Turkey gigavatt 1,2 the number of 500 was reached. In this figure, GE Energy FINA 350 megawatts of renewable energy and includes the wind power plant ever to perform together. This will add four new GE’s presence in Turkey, which will make the project more robust.” expressions were used.

In a statement to the views of Directors of FINA, which is located within the body of Energy, chairman of the board Murat Özyeğin FIBA group, the assessment found that:

“The board raised to 350 megawatts of our capacity to 543 MW from new wind farm, which will be to carry out our projects, we’re excited. Binding the project to date, located to the east of Turkey between investments in wind power plants, the project will have the distinction of being. Also we are proud to present this contribution to economic development in the region. Our partnership with GE and we are happy to continue to contribute to achieving our country’s renewable energy goals.”

A group of GE wind turbines renewable energy terrestrial Middle East, North Africa and Turkey president and CEO of Manar Al-in the manual said:

“As one of the first international companies to invest in Turkey, GE job creation in the energy sector in the country and is committed to contribute to the development of high technology. Wind speed and the geography of Turkey and GE Energy FINA partnering again with the appropriate characteristics with high-tech 3-megawatt wind turbine to the use of these platforms and we are very pleased about being able to work together on exciting projects.”



