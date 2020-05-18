Russian Jewish: assistance to victims מהקורונה – new red black

In light of the quarantine prevailed in Russia following the spread of a virus הקורונה, millions of citizens were staying in total isolation.

The Jewish community in Moscow came out in the project assistance to the victims of הקורונה locals. Thousands of Jews were left without a source of income and many are afraid to go out from their home not even for the purpose of purchasing foodstuffs for a living.

Initiated by Chief Rabbi of Russia Rabbi בערל Lazare missed some of the backers of the community join in helping the needy locals.

Within a few days was launched the initiative for granting baskets of food for two weeks every family a large kids, are lonesome, and the elderly.

The’basket’ includes frozen and meats, challah and grape juice, fruits and vegetables, foodstuffs bases, when each basket is attached to Newsletter new on the sanctity of the Sabbath with information Jewish variety and fascinating for the whole family and candles the Sabbath holy. mother-daughter.

In Moscow alone, divided into 12,000 baskets to the families of those who are registered and receive support fixed at the center of grace the Jew the gates of righteousness” in the center of Moscow, as well as all the families associated with more than 30 schools Chabad scattered in the capital.

The rest of the cities of Russia, divided into about 10,000 baskets, using dozens of rabbis ושלוחי Chabad, bringing to themselves the help, directly to the homes of the families of the community.

Are those of food strictly kosher, they are also indivisible fixed weekly families caring for children,”by the fund, giving more of the”the Central Hospital “is an animal horn muszka”, that divides baskets of food, large and unique for a long time.

Parallel departments of dishes fresh every day by the organization of “visiting the sick – Moscow”, the transporter, the food for all inmates Jews, in medicine or in homes.

Action those of relief and helped make the name Big Sky in Russia, and the Jewish community is a symbol and an example of of maintaining hygiene and the law, alongside help and support to anyone in need.

