Castellacci: “You can leave, but you have to know the date to schedule the trainings,” | News

“Start on the 13th of June in safety? You can do it cheaply. It is necessary to know the start date for scheduling the training sessions.” The said professor Enrico Castellacci, former head doctor of National. “If we want to finish the championship, we can not enter into the logic of quarantine with a positive Covid-19. We must enter into the logic of the German. It comes out of a lockdown of two months, put back in the quarantine of the players is not easy.”

“This morning, we will send a letter to the minister Spadafora, the president of the FIGC, Gravina, and of CONI Malagò, our legal clarity from the legal point of view: it is inconceivable that the doctor is the only one responsiblehe added, ” the president Lamica, the medical association of Italian football, was a guest on Radio Anch’io Sport. For Castellani “the doctor is the weak link in the chain of football, there is little institutionalized and has not even had the contracts deposited with the League. We have never been invited to negotiations for the guidelines. It is inconceivable that the responsibility is given solely to the doctor, which in itself is a load of civil and criminal”.

Castellacci: “I do Not accept that the Federation supports the Government”

With regard to the protocol to start, the former doctor of the National team said, “that must be the proposals of the guidelines, which still does not come out in a concrete way, and must be applied otherwise they are waste paper”.