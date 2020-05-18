Kamada with good outcomes in the first quarter; forecast for the whole year – no change – capital market

Pharmaceutical company
Kamada
-0.68%
Base:2,658
Opening:2,658
High:2,750
Low:2,561
Consideration:4,520,523
Stand quote.
News
Graphs
Company profile
Recommendations
Articles more on the subject:
הדואלית. (Nasdaq: KMDA) reported on the results of the first quarter, beating the expectation of analysts on the top line and footer. The company מאשררת forecast their income for the year 2020, range between 132-137 million dollars.
The company reported revenue of approximately 33.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of about 24%, compared with 26.8 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company beat the projections of analysts for revenue of 30.1 million.
Bottom line, net profit amounted to approximately NIS 5.2 million (12 cents a share), compared with $ 4.9 million (12 cents a share), in the first quarter of the previous year. The company beat the projections of analysts for a profit of 6 cents a share.
Gross profit of the company in the quarter amounted to USD 11.5 million, an increase of 2% compared to 11.2 million in the first quarter of the year 2019. The increase is affected by changes in the mix of sales the different products between quarters
Amir London, CEO of Kamada: “In שמגפת הקורונה (COVID-19) World continues to make complexity meaningful in everyday life and in business, we are focused בבטיחותם and welfare of our employees, who continue to implement innovative solutions to support patients ובשותפים our. These efforts contributed to performance our powerful in the first quarter of this year. Total revenue stood at 33.3 million, an increase of 24 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. These results were due to an increase at a similar rate both in sales of products in the industrial sector and products sector in the distribution. Based on performance our powerful in the first quarter and the forecast of our current later in the year, we ratify it. the forecast total revenue our total revenue of between 132 million to $ 137 million the year 2020. “
Response received ותפורסם subject to this system.
Thank you.
Response New
Your response was not sent due to a communications problem, please try again.
Return response.
Source link
https://www.bizportal.co.il/capitalmarket/news/article/780268