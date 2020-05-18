Kamada with good outcomes in the first quarter; forecast for the whole year – no change – capital market

Pharmaceutical company

Kamada

-0.68%











Base:2,658



Opening:2,658



High:2,750



Low:2,561



Consideration:4,520,523

Stand quote.

News

Graphs

Company profile

Recommendations





Articles more on the subject:









הדואלית. (Nasdaq: KMDA) reported on the results of the first quarter, beating the expectation of analysts on the top line and footer. The company מאשררת forecast their income for the year 2020, range between 132-137 million dollars.

The company reported revenue of approximately 33.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of about 24%, compared with 26.8 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company beat the projections of analysts for revenue of 30.1 million.

Bottom line, net profit amounted to approximately NIS 5.2 million (12 cents a share), compared with $ 4.9 million (12 cents a share), in the first quarter of the previous year. The company beat the projections of analysts for a profit of 6 cents a share.

Gross profit of the company in the quarter amounted to USD 11.5 million, an increase of 2% compared to 11.2 million in the first quarter of the year 2019. The increase is affected by changes in the mix of sales the different products between quarters