Coronavirus, in these times of pandemic, it would take a thousand Joseph Grand

Joseph Grand it may seem at first glance to be a secondary character, marginal of the novel “The plague” by Albert Camus. However, rereading the book, at a distance of several years, it offers better to focus on, rivalutandola, its symbolic function escape to the first reading of the text. A discovery that happens frequently in the reading. Calvin argued that a classic is a book that has never finished saying what it has to say. The book does not change, but in the meantime we have changed us, the pages end up becoming the mirror of reflection on which to bounce our moods, we are posting our beliefs. Reading, in short, you will understand himself better, we’ll update you. The events narrated in “The Plague”, as is well known, revolve around the sudden the explosion of the plague in the small town of Oran, whose appalling human events can easily be related to a widespread malaise that circulates in the world today, for fear of infection. The same uncertainty, the same confusion, the same delays in understanding the seriousness of the problem, was to blame for the failures of the authorities, as the pressing frustrations of citizens, including the dead without burial, and the collective anguish.

But back to Joseph Grand, that is, the mild and conscientious employee of the registry Office of the Town that has come to fifty years with fatigue, writes Camus, with a mustache yellowed, long and curved, thin and without shoulders. He always bought clothes very long, “that the dancing was going on in the illusion that would last more. An initial presentation unflattering.

Grand accepts with benevolence the small joys that life offers and does not drama if the wife abandons her or if the number holds it in mothballs negandogli the well-deserved increase in pay. It is not for cowardice or lack of dignity that waiver against the abuses of life, simply it does not find the proper words to ever fully express his discomfort. This crisis impels you to want to learn new words, more suited, more appropriate. Judging his life to be insufficient, as all the simple people, he dreams of living another, more ingenious, parallel to the real one, that can lead you out of the ordinary.

To give shape to this desire begins to write a novel: “A beautiful morning in the month of May, a graceful rider followed, in the saddle of an elegant mare saura, the flowery avenues of the Bois de Boulogne”. For years, fills the sheets with this sentence reading it, emendandola, considering to the bottom of the adjectives, the punctuation, searching for the perfection in every step, as if she had between the hands the prologue of a masterpiece that everyone should appreciate.

In his modesty, intellectual Grand communicates to us softly, a pleasant comfort that you feel in choose, with precision, almost with respect, the right terms to use, not to rant rubbish, or cause damage to someone. For this the plague does not upset him and not distracting him. In a place where people tend to amplify behaviors excessive and eccentric, Grand behaves as balanced man, and discreetthe rest of the interior suffers from the ravages of the plague only of our, avoiding to be overwhelmed by the trauma and the psychosis group exhibitions. Not looks down on the bad, but takes notice, deciding to fight him without pretending to be a hero, without expecting any glory, conscious of its limits, but also without shirking its moral obligations of a responsible citizen, without thinking of escape, and back only one step.

Perhaps a thousand Joseph Grand, seemingly fragile and meek, they would have been able to dominate the plague much earlier. For this reason, the character that is more forgiving of the story becomes the the symbol of the redemption of the entire community. Its healing, on Christmas day, it is the first sign that the plague was finally defeated. At the bottom is the only one that you save, truly, while the other die or you lose.

